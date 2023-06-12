Man charged with attempted murder over Grenaby stabbings

A man appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court today charged with the attempted murder of a woman in a violent knife attack at Grenaby Avenue on Friday.

Hussain Haron, 22, of London Road, Mitcham, was charged in connection with the incident, in which two women suffered stab wounds at a residential address in Selhurst.

Haron has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

The police were called to a home on Grenaby Avenue at around 2pm on June 9, where a 29-year-old woman was found with stab wounds. London Ambulance and the air ambulance were both called.

The woman was taken to hospital, “where she remains in a critical condition,” the Metropolitan Police said today.

Another woman, aged 23, was treated for a minor injury.

Police said that the attacker was “known to both the women”.

