Scientists put London on ‘high’ alert for dangerous air pollution

London has been placed on “high” alert for air pollution today – the 14th time the capital’s toxic air has reached dangerous levels in just five years.

Those with lung or heart problems should reduce strenuous physical exertion, particularly outdoors.

Older people should also reduce physical activity, and people with asthma may need to use their reliever or inhaler more often, according to a warning issued by scientists at Imperial College.

And Londoners are being urged to avoid “unnecessary car journeys”.

The alert has been triggered by City Hall, after it said local emissions had combined with warm weather and winds blowing pollutants from the continent towards the capital.

Imperial College advised the Mayor of London’s office to issue the alert, the second this year, due to a strong likelihood of high ozone levels.

Londoners are being asked by the Mayor’s office to “avoid unnecessary car journeys, stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste”.

The warning makes today the 201st day of moderate or high levels of air pollution in London since 2018. Of that tally, 14 days have been a high alert.

The moderate and high daily thresholds are based on the national Daily Air Quality Index from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs.

