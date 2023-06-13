Scientists put London on ‘high’ alert for dangerous air pollution

London has been placed on “high” alert for air pollution today – the 14th time the capital’s toxic air has reached dangerous levels in just five years.
Those with lung or heart problems should reduce strenuous physical exertion, particularly outdoors.
Older people should also reduce physical activity, and people with asthma may need to use their reliever or inhaler more often, according to a warning issued by scientists at Imperial College.
And Londoners are being urged to avoid “unnecessary car journeys”.
The alert has been triggered by City Hall, after it said local emissions had combined with warm weather and winds blowing pollutants from the continent towards the capital.
Imperial College advised the Mayor of London’s office to issue the alert, the second this year, due to a strong likelihood of high ozone levels.
Londoners are being asked by the Mayor’s office to “avoid unnecessary car journeys, stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste”.
The warning makes today the 201st day of moderate or high levels of air pollution in London since 2018. Of that tally, 14 days have been a high alert.
The moderate and high daily thresholds are based on the national Daily Air Quality Index from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine
Wonder if the London Tories will be tweeting their anti-ULEZ propaganda today.
Funny how they avoid such subjects on days like these.
Leave it alone, DelBoy…
You know it makes much more sense to listen to the flatulent soundings of Piss-poor Perry, Chris Philp and the gammons of Bexley and Surrey than to pay any attention to qualified scientists from one of the world’s leading research universities.
Tory Mayoral hopeful, Daniel Korski, has said he’d scrap ULEZ but unlike the hopeless Susan Hall, he’d replace it not with waffle but pay per mile. Sadiq Khan said he would like to have pay as you go, once the technology is available. The future is bright
“Older people should also reduce physical activity, and people with asthma may need to use their reliever or inhaler more often, according to a warning issued by scientists at Imperial College.”
Very true. As Croydon which suffers the worst, especially adjacent to the London Road.
Yet for many this is due to the environmental conditons of poorly managed developments with excessive dust and no prevention (and no enforcement in Croydon) Poor traffic and town planning leading to excessive delays to traffic, poorly implemented LTNs. Sadly all could be laid at the slimmed down Councils door.
But they are the impacts of lots of decisions not just under Kerswell.
Many will not yet know but there are no longer Clinical Commissioning groups as for the last 11 months Integrated care systems have taken over.
”ICSs therefore also have a critical role to play in driving forward efforts to improve population health and tackle inequalities in their local areas. These goals are clearly set out in the four functions of ICSs (see above), and the new Triple Aim for NHS bodies (which was amended to specifically include consideration of inequalities).
The triple aim is a legal duty on NHS bodies which requires them to consider the effects of their decisions on:
1. the health and wellbeing of the people of England (including inequalities in that health and wellbeing)
2. the quality of services provided or arranged by both themselves and other relevant bodies (including inequalities in benefits from those services)
3. the sustainable and efficient use of resources by both themselves and other relevant bodies.
To meet these objectives, ICSs need to reach beyond the NHS to bring together local authorities, VCSE organisations and other local partners.”
Yep the slimmed down local authority with no money and a shitload of perfectly legal decisions and some random judgements against them including a very worrying ET decision of their wrongdoing.
Clearly at present this is not working so well in Croydon. Does anyone wonder why not? Perhaps word has not filtered down? Maybe these things take time.
One thing to think on is that repeated use of a reliever will indicate to your GP that the lung condition is poorly controlled and you should have an appointment with your GP.
If you have environmental issues (pollution, dust etc.) do let them know as the more information they have the better they can treat you, It also gives them more information collectively to take to the ICS and it may take time but they can liaise with others now and create better environments.