First-floor flat near Wandle Park is destroyed by blaze

June 13, 2023

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Cabot Close, off the Purley Way, near Wandle Park, yesterday evening.

Close call: the Brigade had the flat fire under control within an hour last night

Part of a first-floor flat was destroyed by fire, according to the London Fire Brigade.

One man was rescued by crews wearing breathing apparatus. He was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service.

The Brigade was called at 9.40pm and the fire was under control within an hour.

Crews from Croydon, Peckham and Norbury fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police.

