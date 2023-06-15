Now German shoe retailer decides to give Croydon the boot

Posted on June 15, 2023 by insidecroydon

Shoe retailer Deichmann is the latest business to decide to close their store in central Croydon.

Closing down sale: Deichmann on North End will be closing on July 1

As Inside Croydon reported exclusively earlier this week, the Sainsbury’s supermarket in the Whitgift Centre, which has traded there ever since the shopping mall opened in 1969, will be closing its doors for a final time in September.

Sainsbury’s departure is regarded as a hammer blow to the fortunes of the sadly declining town centre, and is part of an exodus of businesses from the Whitgift Centre caused by the development blight of more than a decade’s uncertainty over Westfield’s promised, but undelivered, regeneration.

German-owned company Deichmann is the largest footwear retailer in Europe.

But from July 1, they will no longer have an outlet on Croydon High Street, as that is the final day’s trading for their branch at 76 North End.

The site may not be vacant for very long. Sources suggest that another business is taking on the lease.

But while Deichmann will continue to trade from stores in Sutton and Bromley, Croydon will no longer form part of its high street retail offer.

Read more: Whitgift Centre ever-present Sainsbury’s opts to shut up shop
Read more: What will the ‘new’ Westfield deal really mean for Croydon?

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Business, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Whitgift Centre and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Now German shoe retailer decides to give Croydon the boot

  1. Sarah Bird says:
    June 15, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    Will the last person to leave Croydon please turn the light off …….. given the costs of electricity and the cost of living crisis !

    Reply
  2. Archibald Haddock says:
    June 15, 2023 at 12:13 pm

    Das Boot.

    Reply
  3. Alan O'Connor says:
    June 15, 2023 at 5:11 pm

    Croydon centre has changed for the worse in the past 20 years and is no longer a nice area to visit. It is looking very run down, with too many closed shops and other cheap shops and cheap food takeaways. Not nice and I stay well away these days.

    Reply

Leave a Reply