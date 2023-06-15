Now German shoe retailer decides to give Croydon the boot

Shoe retailer Deichmann is the latest business to decide to close their store in central Croydon.

As Inside Croydon reported exclusively earlier this week, the Sainsbury’s supermarket in the Whitgift Centre, which has traded there ever since the shopping mall opened in 1969, will be closing its doors for a final time in September.

Sainsbury’s departure is regarded as a hammer blow to the fortunes of the sadly declining town centre, and is part of an exodus of businesses from the Whitgift Centre caused by the development blight of more than a decade’s uncertainty over Westfield’s promised, but undelivered, regeneration.

German-owned company Deichmann is the largest footwear retailer in Europe.

But from July 1, they will no longer have an outlet on Croydon High Street, as that is the final day’s trading for their branch at 76 North End.

The site may not be vacant for very long. Sources suggest that another business is taking on the lease.

But while Deichmann will continue to trade from stores in Sutton and Bromley, Croydon will no longer form part of its high street retail offer.

