Police seek witnesses in Thornton Heath murder investigation

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in Thornton Heath on Tuesday which left a 20-year-old man with fatal injuries.
It is the fourth murder investigation launched in the Croydon area in less than three months.
The victim, who has not yet been named by police, died in hospital in the early hours of yesterday morning.
In a statement issued by the Met, they said, “At 16:16hrs on Tuesday, 13 June, officers on patrol in Thornton Heath were made aware of a man who had been injured at the junction of Melfort Road and Sandfield Road.
“The man, aged 20, was found with stab injuries. Officers performed CPR and requested support from the London Ambulance Service.
“He was taken to hospital but sadly died there in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 June.”
Next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone who can assist the investigation are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5777/13Jun.
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine