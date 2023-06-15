Police seek witnesses in Thornton Heath murder investigation

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in Thornton Heath on Tuesday which left a 20-year-old man with fatal injuries.

It is the fourth murder investigation launched in the Croydon area in less than three months.

The victim, who has not yet been named by police, died in hospital in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In a statement issued by the Met, they said, “At 16:16hrs on Tuesday, 13 June, officers on patrol in Thornton Heath were made aware of a man who had been injured at the junction of Melfort Road and Sandfield Road.

“The man, aged 20, was found with stab injuries. Officers performed CPR and requested support from the London Ambulance Service.

“He was taken to hospital but sadly died there in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 June.”

Next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone who can assist the investigation are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5777/13Jun.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

