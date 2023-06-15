Q&A with Dean Headley, Beddington Cricket Club, Jul 12

“We’re thrilled to be hosting a Q&A with Dean Headley this year,” said Sam Pye of Beddington Cricket Club.

“It’s part of our annual cricket week, with other events including a quiz night, a comedy night, and a whole host of cricket matches (naturally).

“On our evening with Dean Headley, the former England fast bowler talks with our own Huw Turbervill (the Editor of The Cricketer) about his career, and remembers his father Ron who played county cricket for Worcestershire and grandfather George, who had a Test average of 60 for West Indies.

“Having played in The Ashes in 1997, Dean will doubtless have thoughts on the current series to share as well.”

