Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Ruskin House, Jun 30

Ruskin House is giving a special screening of Dario Fo’s classic farce, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, with a special guest – actor and director Gavin Richards – holding a Q&A on Friday June 30 from 7.30pm

Tickets and more details at: https://eventbrite.co.uk/e/643978776857

