Thornton Heath murder victim named as Usmaan Mahmood

The police today identified the murder victim of last week’s Thornton Heath stabbing as 20-year-old Usmaan Mahmood, who lived in the area.

The fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight near Thornton Heath Rec last Tuesday afternoon. No arrests have been made. It is the fourth murder case in and around Croydon since the start of April.

Officers on patrol in the area on June 13 found Mahmood at around 4.15pm at the junction of Melfort Road and Sandfield Road.

“Mr Mahmood was found with stab injuries,” according to the Metropolitan Police.

“Officers performed CPR and requested support from the London Ambulance Service. He was taken to hospital but sadly died there in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14.”

The investigation is led by Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan from the Met’s murder squad. “Our thoughts are with Mr Mahmood’s family at what is an unimaginable time for them,” he said today.

“I have assured them that I and my team will do everything we can to bring them justice.

“A young man has lost his life and it is imperative we identify those responsible. Londoners don’t want violent criminals in their communities and we must work together to remove them from our streets.

“We believe Mr Mahmood was stabbed inside Thornton Heath Recreation Ground before running out on to Sandfield Road and collapsing. We are appealing for anyone who may have been at the park at the time of the time to come forward with any information.

“Please do the right thing and call us with anything that could assist our investigation and bring his killer to justice.”

Any witnesses or anyone who can assist the investigation are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5777/13Jun. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively you can submit information at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23V26-PO1

