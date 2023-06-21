Cakes, bakes and BBQs at Community Farm Open Day, Jul 1

Sutton Community Farm will open its gates to welcome the public for its summer Open Day on Saturday July 1.
Sutton Community Farm, off Woodmansterne Lane in Wallington, is the only community-owned fruit and veg farm in the whole of London.
At the open day, which runs from 10am to 4pm, visitors will be able to join a 45-minute farm tour, eat delicious farm-grown food, take part in wildflower seed sowing and play games.
The event offers locals a chance to learn more about food growing at a commercial scale in a community setting. It is also a great chance to see all the fruit and veg that is growing at the start of the summer.
Sutton Community Farm is a seven-acre mixed crop fruit and veg farm located in the Little Woodcote Estate. It is community-owned by around 400 local residents, and it is run with the hard work of more than 70 volunteers each week, involved in all areas of farm activities, from planting seeds to the packing of produce in the farm shop.
Volunteers all meet new people, make new friends and learn new skills.
The farm also hosts educational visits and has structured training programmes teaching young people about organic food growing.
The Open Day will feature:
- Timed tours throughout the day starting at 10am. Last tour starts at 2.45pm
- BBQ veg and halloumi wraps, seasonal salads, and cake available for purchase, plus hot
and cold drinks
- Woodchip disco, kids activities and wild seed-sowing
- A chance to spend time relaxing on the farm with outdoor seating
- An opportunity to find out more about the online farm shop and volunteering opportunities
The online shop is how the farm generates income as a community enterprise, delivering to hundreds of households each week throughout south London and Surrey.
Open Day tickets need to be booked in advance, via the Eventbrite page.
Tour tickets are £5 for adults, £2 for those on low incomes, and children under 12 are free.
It’s free entry for general admission.
Sutton Community Farm’s website can be browsed by clicking here.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine