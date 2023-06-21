Cakes, bakes and BBQs at Community Farm Open Day, Jul 1

Sutton Community Farm will open its gates to welcome the public for its summer Open Day on Saturday July 1.

Sutton Community Farm, off Woodmansterne Lane in Wallington, is the only community-owned fruit and veg farm in the whole of London.

At the open day, which runs from 10am to 4pm, visitors will be able to join a 45-minute farm tour, eat delicious farm-grown food, take part in wildflower seed sowing and play games.

The event offers locals a chance to learn more about food growing at a commercial scale in a community setting. It is also a great chance to see all the fruit and veg that is growing at the start of the summer.

Sutton Community Farm is a seven-acre mixed crop fruit and veg farm located in the Little Woodcote Estate. It is community-owned by around 400 local residents, and it is run with the hard work of more than 70 volunteers each week, involved in all areas of farm activities, from planting seeds to the packing of produce in the farm shop.

Volunteers all meet new people, make new friends and learn new skills.

The farm also hosts educational visits and has structured training programmes teaching young people about organic food growing.

The Open Day will feature:

Timed tours throughout the day starting at 10am. Last tour starts at 2.45pm

BBQ veg and halloumi wraps, seasonal salads, and cake available for purchase, plus hot

and cold drinks

and cold drinks Woodchip disco, kids activities and wild seed-sowing

A chance to spend time relaxing on the farm with outdoor seating

An opportunity to find out more about the online farm shop and volunteering opportunities

The online shop is how the farm generates income as a community enterprise, delivering to hundreds of households each week throughout south London and Surrey.

Open Day tickets need to be booked in advance, via the Eventbrite page.

Tour tickets are £5 for adults, £2 for those on low incomes, and children under 12 are free.

It’s free entry for general admission.

Sutton Community Farm’s website can be browsed by clicking here.

