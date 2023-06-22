Panto producers seek new talents for Aladdin at the Ashcroft

UK Productions and Fairfield Halls are on the hunt for local talent for this year’s Croydon pantomime Aladdin to be staged at the Ashcroft Theatre.

Auditions for the Principal Ensemble are taking place at Fairfield Halls on Friday July 7 from 5.30pm.

Dancers are sought who are aged 16 and older, have completed their GCSEs, with a high standard of ballet and jazz, and who are available to start rehearsals from Monday December 4.

These Principal Ensemble Dancers may be required to cover principal roles and must be available for the whole run from December 16 until January 7 2024.

Auditionees must prepare and film a Disney song and a script which will be sent in advance, and also be prepared to sing on the day.

“We’re so excited to discover what talent Croydon has – our pantomime at Fairfield Halls is always designed with the Croydon community in mind, and so we can’t wait to work with the brilliant young people of the area,” said Damian Sandys, the show’s artistic producer.

Auditionees are asked to email jo@ukproductions.co.uk to register by Monday July 3.

The 2023 Croydon Pantomime stars EastEnders’ Davood Ghadami, Brit School graduate Kiera-Nicole Brennan as Princess Jasmine and Charlie Guest as Wishee Washee.

The producers say that Aladdin is, “An enchanting tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings live on the famous Ashcroft Theatre stage.

“Aladdin is a laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, musical hits, fabulous costumes and amazing special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained!”

