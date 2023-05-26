Aladdin promises a magic carpet ride at the Ashcroft Theatre

EastEnders and Holby City star Davood Ghadami and children’s TV favourite and former BRIT School pupil Kiera-Nicole Brennan head the cast announced this week for the biggest show of the year at the Fairfield Halls – the panto, which for 2023 will be Aladdin in the Ashcroft Theatre from December 16.

“Aladdin is a laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, musical hits, fabulous costumes and amazing special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained!” say the show’s producers, UK Productions.

All the favourites of one of the biggest traditional pantomimes will be included, from Widow Twankey, Aladdin’s brother Wishee Washee, Abanazar, the evil wizard who wants to take over the world, plus the Genie of The Lamp and the Spirit Of The Ring.

Ghadami won viewer awards when acting in EastEnders and he has been seen most recently in another BBC1 staple, Holby City, as well as appearing in a guest star role in Beyond Paradise. On stage, he has performed at the National Theatre, while having been nominated for “Best Villain” at the Pantomime Awards, after making his panto debut last year.

“This Christmas the story of Aladdin is going to be told in a way that gives all the festive feels to audience members,” Ghadami said.

“There will be magic, laughter, plenty of songs you know and love, and apparently an awesome baddie!

“We can’t wait to give families the ultimate escape this Christmas. It’s time to start practising your booing, and of course to get booking – your magic carpet awaits,” Ghadami said.

Croydon actress Brennan, who will play Princess Jasmine in the panto, was the youngest presenter on Channel 5 when, at 18, she got the gig on Milkshake!

“I am super excited to be performing in Croydon, my hometown, and at the Fairfield Halls,” she said.

Producer Martin Dodd said, “Panto genie-us is on its way, and we are delighted to be returning to the Fairfield Halls following the triumph that was Peter Pan last year. Expect family fun by the lamp-load, stunning costumes, sensational song and dance numbers, and an adventure full of memories to treasure.”

Aladdin at the Ashcroft Theatre will run from December 16 2023 until January 7 2024. Tickets and group bookings are now available, with special Early Bird rates and super schools offers. Click here for more details.

