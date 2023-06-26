Suspects named in connection with Nelly Akomah murder case

The police have this morning named the two suspects connected with their investigation into the murder of Thornton Heath grandmother Nelly Akomah last week.

Hugo Da Silva Pires and Catia Feliciano were both arrested at Stanstead Airport on Friday, apparently while attempting to flee the country following the incident in Akomah’s home on Ladbrook Road.

Meanwhile, after a separate incident in George Street in Croydon town centre on Friday evening, a man in his 20s remains in hospital after reportedly being stabbed in the head. Authorities say that the man’s condition is no longer critical. The police say that the two suspects arrested in connection with that incident “were later released without further action”.

In the Nelly Akomah murder case, Pires, 28, was charged on Sunday with murder, burglary and fraud. Feliciano, 31, was charged with fraud and perverting the course of justice. Both have been given as living at Fernham Road, about half a mile from the murder scene in Thornton Heath.

The pair are due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command began an investigation after the body of 76-year-old Akomah was found last Wednesday morning.

The post-mortem examination to discover the cause of death was inconclusive and further tests are taking place.

Akomah’s is the fifth murder case under investigation in the Croydon area since April.

On Friday evening, police were called to another violent stabbing, this time on George Street.

A crime scene remained in place until late on Saturday afternoon, with roads closed and tram services between East Croydon and Reeves Corner suspended.

The police were called to the scene just before 7pm on Friday, June 23, when a man was found with what were first assessed as life-threatening stab wounds.

In an update issued this morning, a spokesperson for Scotland Yard told Inside Croydon that the stabbing victim “is no longer in a life-threatening condition but he does have potentially life-changing injuries”.

An investigation is underway and inquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7331/23Jun.

