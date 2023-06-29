FREE spring rolls as Chopstix opens for business in Centrale

Chopstix, the noodle chain, opens its newest store in Croydon’s Centrale next week with a mouthwatering offer of spring rolls to be given away free of charge to the first 1,000 customers.

The new Chopstix store includes the brand’s “living wall” and neons along with the now famous decor reflecting the quirky and fun ethos of the brand. Wok Masters can be seen creating fresh Chopstix dishes, all served from an eye-catching wok station, ready to “wok and go”.

Chopstix say that they are “focused on delivering a faster, fresher, tastier alternative to the high street. Wok Master chefs deliver nourishing noodles, wholesome chicken, beautiful beef and perfect prawns with fresh vegetables and superb sauces to make Chopstix the ‘go to guys’ for boxed fresh flavour”.

At the new Croydon store, customers can delight in a host of pan-Asian flavours including the limited edition Zesty Lemon Chicken, their bestselling Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, as well as Chopstix favourites Chicken Katsu Curry and the signature Caramel Drizzle Chicken.

Those looking for lighter fare are in luck with the option of Skinny Cauliflower Rice, teamed with any topping in a small box, the whole menu comes in at under 500 calories.

Chopstix opens in Croydon at 11am next Wednesday, July 5. Throughout the opening week the store will be giving away 1,000 portions of Chopstix’s deliciously crispy vegetable spring rolls, as well as 100 free medium boxes with two toppings to the first people in the queue.

Chopstix’s Rob Burns told Inside Croydon, “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Croydon store.

“Chopstix is creating a faster, fresher and tastier alternative to fast food and we’re excited to bring another Chopstix to the greater London area.

“We have a loyal set of customers in the London area, with our very first store being on London’s famous Oxford Street, so we’re thrilled to be able to open the newest store in the great area of Croydon. We can’t wait to open our doors and for customers to get a taste of what Chopstix has to offer.”

The customer favourite spring rolls will be free to the first 1,000 who download the free voucher from the Chopstix website, customers will have to be quick as the giveaway is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The new Chopstix store is just the latest in the expansion plans of the group with more store launches to be announced in the upcoming months.

The noodle bar’s popular dishes are also available to order from Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat. Orders are permitted from within the postcode area of the store.

For more information please visit: www.chopstixnoodles.co.uk

