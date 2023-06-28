14-year-old Coulsdon kart champ Freddie is appealing for help

A Coulsdon teen who wants to follow in the tyre tracks of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris is appealing for help to boost his efforts to win the karting British championship.

Fourteen-year-old Freddie Ingram is only in his second season in the high-octane sport, but he has already enjoyed some brilliant success, having won a race at the Ultimate Karting Championship, which was broadcast internationally.

Ingram started racing last year, using a second-hand go-kart. Hard work, dedication and extra time in the driving seat is paying off, with Ingram claiming his first win at Bayford Meadows on his 14th birthday. He was Bayford Meadows champion in 2022.

Ingram now comes up against some of the best kart drivers in Europe. He has joined KR Sport team and recently finished third place at the British Open Championships.

When he grabbed his first win at Whilton Mills, he described it as “probably the best moment of my life so far”, as he started the race in seventh place on the grid, but worked his way through the field to be first to the chequered flag.

“Karting is not just about racing, you have to be clever, determined and fearless,” Ingram said.

“I aim to be the best driver I can be, whether that be kart, car or online sim racing. By listening and learning from the experts and older experienced drivers and putting in the hard work, I hope to achieve this.”

To find out more about the Freddie Ingram fundraiser, click here.

