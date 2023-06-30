Our latest podcast on giraffes, Marks & Sparks and murder

In our latest Croydon Insider podcast, our guests catch up on what’s happening in Croydon, discussing the spate of murders in and around the borough, plus what’s caught their eye on the pages of our website over the past couple of weeks.
So Croydon residents Neil Chandler, Cheryl Fergus-Ferrell and Ken Towl, plus former iC-er and now BBC journalist Sanjana Idnani, look at the situation in Purley, and the promises over a pool and a Marks and Spencer Foodhall, the council’s latest, lip-service survey, and the verdict in the recent Sandilands tram crash trial.
Plus: what are those eight-foot-tall fibre glass figures lurking in one of the many empty retail spaces in Centrale?
And one of our guests gives Croydon Mayor Jason Perry an open invitation to use his influence to mark Windrush Day every year.
Inside Croydon subscribers have had exclusive access to this premium content since the weekend, one of the benefits for supporting this website.
Listen in here to the issues that matter here, inside Croydon.
And do, please, post your feedback and comments below.
Don’t forget: if you would like to be a guest on a future episode of the Croydon Insider, write to the Editor and explain how you could contribute to the conversation.
