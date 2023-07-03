Detectives make arrest in hunt for Thornton Heath murderer

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing last month of 20-year-old Usmaan Mahmood in Thornton Heath have made an arrest.

A 19-year-old man, as yet unnamed by the police, was arrested today on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

The fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight near Thornton Heath Rec on Tuesday June 13. It is one of five murders that have happened in and around Croydon in just three months.

Officers on patrol in the area found Mahmood at around 4.15pm on June 13 at the junction of Melfort Road and Sandfield Road. Despite urgent attention, Mahmood died of his wounds in hospital in the early hours of the following day.

The investigation is led by Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan from the Met’s murder squad. “This morning we made an arrest in connection with Usmaan’s murder,” he said.

“However, I still need to hear from anyone who may have information about what happened. A young man has lost his life and it is imperative we identify those responsible. Londoners don’t want violent criminals in their communities and we must work together to remove them from our streets.

“We believe Usmaan was stabbed inside Thornton Heath Recreation Ground and we are appealing for anyone who may have been at the park at the time of the incident to come forward with any information.

“My officers are continuing to provide support to Usmaan’s family at this unimaginably difficult time for them. Getting justice for them and for Usmaan continues to be our priority.

“Please do the right thing and call us with anything that could assist our investigation and bring his killer to justice.”

Any witnesses or anyone who can assist the investigation are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5777/13Jun. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively you can submit information at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23V26-PO1

