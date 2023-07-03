Palace confirm Hodgson as manager for one more season

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Roy Hodgson, who will be 76 when the new Premier League season kicks off next month, will be the club’s manager for 2023-2024.
The one-year extension of Hodgson’s second spell in charge of the club had been widely expected since the final day of last season, despite the club considering some other candidates.
Today, the hiatus ended.
“We’re pleased to announce that Roy Hodgson has been appointed Crystal Palace manager for the 23/24 season,” the club tweeted at lunchtime.
There had been a delay in making the announcement until Hodgson returned from a summer holiday and received a firm offer from the club.
“He will lead the side into next season alongside Paddy McCarthy as assistant manager, Ray Lewington as coach and Dean Kiely as goalkeeper coach,” the club statement read.
Hodgson had returned in March after Patrick Vieira had been sacked as coach following a 12-match winless streak.
Under Hodgson, Palace took 18 points from 10 games to finish 11th in the Premier League.
“I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace,” Hodgson said, “and I would like to thank the chairman and sporting director for their continued faith in me.
“I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.
“I have spoken with the chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent.
“As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”
Steve Parish, the club chairman, said: “Roy’s record as manager speaks for itself. His return earlier this year along with Ray Lewington and assisted ably by Paddy McCarthy produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances, helping us climb the table and get international recognition for our players.
“Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return.”
Hodgson’s managerial career has spanned more than 45 years and includes stints at Internazionale, Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool and West Brom, as well the national sides of England, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland. He previously managed at his boyhood club between 2017 and 2021 and has overseen 172 Palace games, more than at any other club.
He will extend his own record as the oldest manager in Premier League history when Palace start their season at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United on August 12.
