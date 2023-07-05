’10 years of a food bank is not something to celebrate’

Our south of the borough correspondent, PEARL LEE, on an expression of ‘righteous anger’ from a senior member of the clergy

There should be a “righteous anger” that there is any need for foodbanks in the borough, and that that need has become “normalised”, according to one of Croydon’s most senior clergy.

Rev Russell Furley-Smith is the minister at Purley United Reform Church, where the Purley Food Hub is based, and was speaking at an evening of thanksgiving to mark the 10th anniversary of the food hub, which has managed to deliver one-third of a million meals in that time, something the clergyman described as “amazing, but horrific”.

He said, “There should be a righteous anger that there is still a need, and that the need is increasing.

“And there should be a righteous anger that food banks like ours around the country are just recognised almost as something normal now.

“That’s not right.”

In its 10 years, the Purley Food Hub has provided more than 300,000 meals. In May 2023, 3,340 meals were delivered to 370 clients and family members.

“Those of us who were involved in those initial discussions more than 10 years ago would not believe these figures now. It’s amazing. It’s horrific, but it’s amazing,” Rev Furley-Smith said.

The minister referred to comments in the Food Hub’s monthly newsletter by Trevor Jones, the Purley Food Hub’s chair of trustees, who had said that “10 years of a food bank is probably not something to celebrate.”

He declared: “I absolutely agree with Trevor.

“What is wrong with our politics? What is wrong with our economics that normalises food banks?

“I have got it off my chest because that’s not primarily why we are here today. But I think it needs to be there somewhere and not forgotten about.”

Around 70 of the food hub’s volunteers attended the thanksgiving service.

