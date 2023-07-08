Ready. Get set: Croydon’s reading challenge gets underway

Children aged from four to 11 could win fabulous prizes for taking part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, being run throughout Croydon’s libraries, starting today.

The Reading Agency has partnered with the Youth Sport Trust for this year’s theme – Ready, Set, Read! – encouraging children to experience the thrill of sports and the power of teamwork through reading.

Taking part in the challenge and registration are simple – children can visit their local library (on the limited occasions when most of them are open: check your local library details by clicking here) and start their adventure by reading six books throughout the summer.

“Each participant will receive a fold-out poster and can collect stickers along the way to track their progress,” the council says. You can visit the registration page online by clicking here.

Croydon’s libraries are also holding a prize draw, open to all who successfully complete the challenge. The prizes include:

A Kindle tablet

A family ticket to Godstone Farm

A voucher for Flip Out Croydon

A session at Croydon’s indoor climbing facility – CroyWall

An exclusive tour of Selhurst Park

Young people can choose any books to count towards the Summer Reading Challenge.

Factual, fiction, poetry, graphic novels, joke books – the choice is endless. Audiobooks and ebooks count, too.

Croydon Libraries have a large collection of printed, audio, and digital books that are free to borrow for anyone with a library card.

If you don’t have one, visit your local library or the council website to register.

