Apply now for London Wildlife Trust’s paid trainee scheme

Do you love nature and working outdoors?
Are you practically minded and want to learn new skills?
Have you thought about a career in nature conservation?
As part of the London Wildlife Trust’s Keeping it Wild programme, they are offering five paid traineeships for people aged 16-25. The deadline for applications is this week.
Keeping it Wild trainees will have the opportunity to work across multiple London Wildlife Trust nature reserves across the capital.
Trainees will develop a broad range of skills required in the conservation sector:
- Practical conservation and nature reserve management
- Surveying and monitoring (seasonally dependent)
- Community engagement and environmental education
- Work readiness, CV and job application training
The positions offer a tax-free training bursary of £6,720 for four months (paid in four instalments, £1,680 per month).
Hours: five days per week (from September 4 to December 22 2023)
Closing date for applications: July 11, 2023
Since 2018, the London Wildlife Trust has been delivering the Keeping it Wild programme, providing opportunities for young people to connect with nature on their doorstep, kick-start their nature conservation careers and get involved with decision-making at the Trust through paid traineeships and our youth board.
One of the programme’s core aims, is to make nature more inclusive, diverse and relevant to young people living in London. Keeping it Wild is an award-winning programme, having been recognised as Highly Commended by the Festival of Learning Awards 2020, and most recently, received an award from the London Faith and Belief Community Awards 2022.
Full details here: https://londonwildlifetrust.livevacancies.co.uk/#/job/details/25
