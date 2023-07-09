Apply now for London Wildlife Trust’s paid trainee scheme

Do you love nature and working outdoors?

Are you practically minded and want to learn new skills?

Have you thought about a career in nature conservation?

As part of the London Wildlife Trust’s Keeping it Wild programme, they are offering five paid traineeships for people aged 16-25. The deadline for applications is this week.

Keeping it Wild trainees will have the opportunity to work across multiple London Wildlife Trust nature reserves across the capital.

Trainees will develop a broad range of skills required in the conservation sector:

Practical conservation and nature reserve management

Surveying and monitoring (seasonally dependent)

Community engagement and environmental education

Work readiness, CV and job application training

The positions offer a tax-free training bursary of £6,720 for four months (paid in four instalments, £1,680 per month).

Hours: five days per week (from September 4 to December 22 2023) Closing date for applications: July 11, 2023

Since 2018, the London Wildlife Trust has been delivering the Keeping it Wild programme, providing opportunities for young people to connect with nature on their doorstep, kick-start their nature conservation careers and get involved with decision-making at the Trust through paid traineeships and our youth board.

One of the programme’s core aims, is to make nature more inclusive, diverse and relevant to young people living in London. Keeping it Wild is an award-winning programme, having been recognised as Highly Commended by the Festival of Learning Awards 2020, and most recently, received an award from the London Faith and Belief Community Awards 2022.

Full details here: https://londonwildlifetrust.livevacancies.co.uk/#/job/details/25

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

