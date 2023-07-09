Apply now for London Wildlife Trust’s paid trainee scheme

Posted on July 9, 2023 by insidecroydon

Land in trust: Hutchinson’s Bank, near New Addington, and two smaller adjacent reserves – Chapel Bank and Threeecornr Grove – are managed by the London Wildlife Trust

Do you love nature and working outdoors?

Are you practically minded and want to learn new skills?

Have you thought about a career in nature conservation?

As part of the London Wildlife Trust’s Keeping it Wild programme, they are offering five paid traineeships for people aged 16-25. The deadline for applications is this week.

Keeping it Wild trainees will have the opportunity to work across multiple London Wildlife Trust nature reserves across the capital.

Trainees will develop a broad range of skills required in the conservation sector:

  • Practical conservation and nature reserve management
  • Surveying and monitoring (seasonally dependent)
  • Community engagement and environmental education
  • Work readiness, CV and job application training

The positions offer a tax-free training bursary of £6,720 for four months (paid in four instalments, £1,680 per month).

Hours: five days per week (from September 4 to December 22 2023)

Closing date for applications: July 11, 2023

Since 2018, the London Wildlife Trust has been delivering the Keeping it Wild programme, providing opportunities for young people to connect with nature on their doorstep, kick-start their nature conservation careers and get involved with decision-making at the Trust through paid traineeships and our youth board.

One of the programme’s core aims, is to make nature more inclusive, diverse and relevant to young people living in London. Keeping it Wild is an award-winning programme, having been recognised as Highly Commended by the Festival of Learning Awards 2020, and most recently, received an award from the London Faith and Belief Community Awards 2022.

Full details here: https://londonwildlifetrust.livevacancies.co.uk/#/job/details/25

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Croydon parks, Education, Environment, Hutchinson's Bank, Wildlife and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply