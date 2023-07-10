SES Water offers 20-mile diversion for Godstone Road closure

A road closure in Purley while the local water board installs new pipes could be sending some motorists on a diversion of around 20 miles, for journeys that would usually be less than a mile.

SES Water will be closing a 300-metre section of the A22 Godstone Road from the Purley Cross roundabout up to Dale Road from July 22 until September 3 to undertake mains replacement works that have been in the planning for more than three years.

The former Sutton and East Surrey water board has a 322 sq mile supply area extending from Morden and South Croydon in the north to Gatwick Airport in the south and from Cobham, Leatherhead and Dorking in the west to Edenbridge in the east.

They say that the improvement works, and the road closure, are “essential” to maintain their supplies to three-quarters of a million people.

But the resulting road closure cuts off Purley from Kenley, and the diversion routes recommended could send some motorists on an extra two-hour round-trip.

Inside Croydon first reported the Godstone Road planned closure in May.

These closures are separate to rail bridge works being conducted by Network Rail on nearby Old Lodge Lane, and which were due to be completed last week.

The Godstone Road closure, however, could have a much broader impact on some people’s journey times.

In an information leaflet being distributed locally by SES Water, the company says, “Following discussions with the relevant authorities…”, which will mean the highways department at Croydon Council and Transport for London, “… a decision has been made to implement a road closure on Warren Road to the east of the access to Station Approach, to allow access to the train station and industrial site.

“The diversion of Godstone Road could naturally lead to vehicles heading onto Warren Road to avoid a longer diverted route, and Warren Road is unsuitable to handle a significant volume of traffic seeking to divert from the A22.

“All other local roads will remain open for traffic to move around, as appropriate.

“Traffic will be diverted through Coulsdon, Redhill, Godstone, and Whyteleafe, depending on its direction. There will be clear signage in place, both ahead of and during the road closure, to avoid any surprises or confusion.

“Pedestrian and cyclist access to the affected roads will be maintained at all times.

“Purley train station will remain open… Bus diversions have been agreed with TfL.

“We have explored all possible options and unfortunately there are no suitable courses of action other than laying water mains on this site. The closure and diversions have been discussed with the relevant authorities ahead of time, and the project team will be working extended hours on site, including weekends, to ensure no delays to the programme of works.”

For further information on the proposals, visit SES Water’s project website: https://seswater.uk.engagementhq.com/a22godstoneroad.

To speak with a member of the project team regarding any questions or concerns:

Call: 01737 772000

01737 772000 Email: customerhelp@seswater.co.uk

customerhelp@seswater.co.uk Or visit: https://seswater.uk.engagementhq.com/a22godstoneroad and complete the

contact form

