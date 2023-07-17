Courtroom moves in China to wind-up owners of Nestlé Tower

CROYDON IN CRISIS: More problems for stalled £500m development of town centre landmark
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd, the Chinese development company which owns the Nestlé Tower, the adjacent St George’s Walk and other buildings in the town centre, is in discussions with creditors over a winding-up petition, according to Chinese media reports over the weekend.
The collapse of what was once among China’s biggest development companies looks likely to spell the end for any prospect of the £500million Nestlé Tower project ever being completed, in another massive set-back for hopes to regenerate Croydon town centre.
The Croydon landmark building – as seen on national television every evening as part of ITV’s idents – has been empty since Nestlé quit Croydon in 2012.
R&F, based near Hong Kong, acquired its Croydon properties – which includes the neighbouring Grade II-listed Segas House – in a £60million deal in March 2017.
R&F’s plans, all approved by officials in Croydon Council’s planning department, proposed three tower blocks across the site, including the repurposing of the 22-storey Nestlé office block into 288 private flats. Work on the Queen’s Square project got underway in 2019.
But the development came to an abrupt halt in 2020 as the Chinese property sector collapsed under the pressures of the covid pandemic. The scaffolding around the block has remained in place ever since.
There had been conflicting reports in the past year emanating from Hong Kong and the office of Croydon Mayor Jason Perry of talks over the resumption of work on the Croydon development. The issuing of a warrant for the arrest in the United States of R&F’s billionaire founder, Zhang Li, only further complicated the situation.
In June this year, Zhang agreed to be extradited to the US to face bribery charges.
But a report in the South China Morning Post says that two of R&F’s creditors are taking legal steps to wind-up the business in order to recover the millions that they are owed. Sources at R&F were quoted as saying that they would “resolutely oppose the application”.
According to the Hong Kong paper, R&F has debts of £32.24billion, although their assets – mostly property and development sites, including Croydon – exceeds that amount.
The SCMP reported, “The developer has not yet received any court documents about the winding-up petition and will keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant developments, it says.”
In a formal report to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday, R&F said that it was in discussions with two creditors – Guangdong Xiangzheng Trade and Commerce and Guangzhou Guangfeng Concrete – that have sought to wind up the developer over debts of £2.14million.
R&F denied being insolvent.
The company “is actively discussing with the applicants and is confident that the matter will be resolved”, R&F said in its filing.
“R&F is among mainland Chinese developers that have had to contend with a credit squeeze following the introduction of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ policy, which was issued in 2020 to rein in risky borrowings and unfettered expansion,” the newspaper reported.
“With credit lines restricted, many developers have been unable to meet their debt obligations, resulting in defaults.”
Inside Croydon approached Croydon Mayor Jason Perry for a comment on the situation with R&F and the Nestle Tower, but had received no response by the time of publication.
Does one of those creditors trying to wind up Guangzhou R&F Properties happen to be the company that owns that scaffolding?
Sadly yet another blight on our town caused by leaving everything up to a private developer.
The Council is supposed to be there to represent our interests, not just bend over backwards to suit whatever developers want to do. Why do Labour and the Conservatives think that private companies care about Croydon, they only care about profit.
Yes, it’s good to have investment in Croydon and I don’t have a problem with some of that coming from private companies. But there should be a clear benefit to Croydon and the Council should have clear plans about what to do if the private developer fails to deliver.
The Mayor could start cultivating buyers for the site, just in case.
Consolidation into one town centre development is a possibility though the council should not really risk non-development by just one partner.
Cultivating a buyer? Like growing a magic money tree?
Property Developers know the values of a site and if they saw value in this site would have offered the Chinese Company a way out. This is simply out of the local authorities power now and there is probably good reason why this particular site is not profitable for redevelopment in an economy suffering from stagflation.
Up to a point, Lord Copper…
Remember how Westfield waited out Hammerson to get a rock-bottom price to buy them out of their town centre development?
If R&F go under in China, there will be bargains to be had in the resulting fire sale.
The council needs to focus on heritage buildings: the landmark tower and the listed SEGAS building which has become so badly vandalised.
Maybe R&F see the value of the site and don’t want to sell? Surely they wouldn’t have started developing in 2020 if they didn’t think it was profitable?
They acquired the site three years earlier, and did not foresee the Chinese property crash and the impact of the covid pandemic on European property markets, falling demand for office space and the decrepit state of the UK economy.
What options does the council have here? Can they force a CPO on R&F and sell to another developer who will actually do something?
Someone at this council needs to learn how to write a decent contract with strict penalties for non-development.
Lets hope there is not an event, which leaves this site with any damage that effects the surrounding area. There doesn’t appear to be a solvent owner who will take on the liabilities if this happens and no doubt the Council Tax Payers will be left holding the baby again.