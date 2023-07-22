Coulsdon choir energises itself with rehearsal in bike shop

“Culture” in Croydon can take many forms, and the borough’s arts venues are varied and many (though not as many as they once were, sadly…).

Next week, Croydon will enjoy a new “arts venue”, when the Energise E-bikes showroom in Coulsdon will become a concert hall as S.I.N.G. a cappella choir hosts an open rehearsal on the shop floor.

The choir discovered the surprisingly vibrant acoustics of the Energise E-bikes last December.

“We were asked to perform at the Christmas fair in Coulsdon, and we used the bike shop as a place to meet and to warm up our voices,” Neil Ridulfa, the choir’s musical director, said.

“When we began to sing, we realised the acoustics were fantastic in there, and that’s where the idea to perform at Energise E-bikes began.

“It might be unorthodox but learning to sing in different environments adds a new dimension to our performances, and also makes for a memorable experience for our audience.”

S.I.N.G. a cappella choir’s last performance was at the Fairfield Halls in April, having been at the launch of the London Borough of Culture, in a set which included the world premiere of an original piece, Over the Bridge, composed by Ridulfa.

The open rehearsal/concert is taking place from 6.30pm next Thursday, July 27.

“While the audience will not be asked to sing at the open rehearsal, they will get the chance to quiz the performers, learn how to perfect the singing voice, and get a closer look at the latest electric bikes,” Ridulfa said.

Energise E-bikes is at 226-230 Brighton Road, Coulsdon, CR5 2NF. There is bicycle parking outside the shop… Car parking on Lion Green Road car park is free after 6pm.

Buses include 60, 463, 166, 405. Coulsdon South and Coulsdon Town rail stations are a few minutes’ walk away.

Booking: Tickets are free but please reserve your place via email enquiry@energiseebikes.co.uk or call 020 8660 8823.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

