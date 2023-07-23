Coulsdon’s precious commons maintain their Green Flag status

City Commons, the Corporation of London team which manages the open spaces at Farthing Downs, Riddlesdown, Kenley Common and Coulsdon Common, have been successful in maintaining their important Green Flag and Green Heritage award status.

The scheme is an international benchmark, recognising some of the very best-managed parks and green spaces in the world.

The prestigious Green Flag scheme recognises parks and other green spaces as some of the very best managed sites in the world. The international award, run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is now into its third decade.

The commons in and around Croydon comprise nearly 2,000 acres of outstanding natural environments which attract 2.5million visits annually.

“There are so many people to thank for keeping these sites special, from our rangers to our amazing volunteers who regularly show up week in and week out regardless of the weather,” a City Commons spokesperson said on confirming the status.

