Coulsdon’s precious commons maintain their Green Flag status

City Commons, the Corporation of London team which manages the open spaces at Farthing Downs, Riddlesdown, Kenley Common and Coulsdon Common, have been successful in maintaining their important Green Flag and Green Heritage award status.
The scheme is an international benchmark, recognising some of the very best-managed parks and green spaces in the world.
The prestigious Green Flag scheme recognises parks and other green spaces as some of the very best managed sites in the world. The international award, run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is now into its third decade.
The commons in and around Croydon comprise nearly 2,000 acres of outstanding natural environments which attract 2.5million visits annually.
“There are so many people to thank for keeping these sites special, from our rangers to our amazing volunteers who regularly show up week in and week out regardless of the weather,” a City Commons spokesperson said on confirming the status.
- To discover more about these areas of natural beauty, activities planned there and volunteering opportunities, click here
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine