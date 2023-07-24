Primark’s Croydon and Sutton stores in click and collect trial

Primark stores in central Croydon and Sutton are part of a London-wide trial of a new click and collect service.

The trial’s launch comes as Primark announces plans to lower prices on hundreds of its autumn-winter range of kidswear products.

Primark at 5-9 North End is among the 32 London stores to be included in the trial, as are the clothing retailer’s outlets in the St Nicholas Centre, Sutton, on Eden Street, Kingston, and on Mitcham Road, Tooting.

The roll-out of click and collect to Primark’s London stores follow a trial at 25 shops in the north-west over the summer.

The service has been made live just in time for the back-to-school shopping season.

It allows customers to shop online from an extensive range of kids’ products across clothing and nursery, as well as new items from Primark’s brand partners and larger nursery decor and toys, before collecting in their nominated store on their chosen day.

Customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to products normally only found in flagship stores.

After browsing online and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed, with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Click and collect customers can also pay for any additional in-store finds when collecting their order.

The service goes live as Primark has announced plans to lower the prices on hundreds of kidswear products in time for the annual back-to-school rush. There are lower prices on everyday essentials such as tees, sweatshirts, hoodies and pyjamas, due to be in stock by the end of this month “in a bid to help family finances go further during the cost-of-living crisis”, Primark says.

“It’s a really exciting moment for us as we take our click and collect trial to the next level,” said Kari Rodgers, Primark’s UK retail director.

“This means the service is now available in around one-third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience click and collect offers. The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging.”

