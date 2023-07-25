GMB suspends hospital strike action after 17% pay offer

Strike action this week by cleaners, caterers and other ancillary staff at a south London hospital has been suspended after they were offered a 17per cent pay rise by their outsourcing employers.

GMB members employed by ISS at SLaM, the South London and Maudsley NHS Trust, have already taken 13 days of action and were due to strike again for eight days from Thursday.

The strike committee voted unanimously for members to be balloted on the offer with a recommendation that it is accepted.

The strike is suspended to allow for the ballot to take place across the trust’s four sites – Maudsley, Bethlem, Lambeth and the Ladywell Unit, Lewisham.

Helen O’Connor, GMB regional organiser, said: “Our members have come a long way from being ignored and forgotten, which shows that strike action works.

“This pay offer signifies that the domestics and hostesses are finally being heard and taken seriously.

“The offer, if accepted by union members, means that the majority of the workforce would receive a 17per cent pay rise with backpay, plus the covid bonus payment that they missed out on.

“GMB members will have the final say on the offer as we move into a ballot period, but we can confirm that the planned strike action due to begin this Thursday will be suspended while we run the ballot.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

