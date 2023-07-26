SES Water is offering cost of living help to Purley customers

SES Water, the water board that serves the area from Purley and Kenley, south into Surrey, is offering a range of special services aimed at helping customers during the cost of living crisis, including offering 50per cent off water bills for those on low incomes.

The savings offered could be worth £150 per year, or more.

Nick Graves runs the Food Hub from the Old Lodge Lane Baptist Church, and SES Water set up a stall there last Friday to have one-on-one discussions with visitors, exploring with them whether they qualified and the simple procedure that they could go through to receive the discount, or other benefits such as help with arrears on water bills.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

