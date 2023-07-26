SES Water is offering cost of living help to Purley customers

SES Water, the water board that serves the area from Purley and Kenley, south into Surrey, is offering a range of special services aimed at helping customers during the cost of living crisis, including offering 50per cent off water bills for those on low incomes.
The savings offered could be worth £150 per year, or more.
Nick Graves runs the Food Hub from the Old Lodge Lane Baptist Church, and SES Water set up a stall there last Friday to have one-on-one discussions with visitors, exploring with them whether they qualified and the simple procedure that they could go through to receive the discount, or other benefits such as help with arrears on water bills.
- If you are an SES Water customer and want to find out if you qualify for discounted bills, or to check what other assistance you might receive with your water supplies, visit the company’s website by clicking here.
