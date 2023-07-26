SES Water is offering cost of living help to Purley customers

Posted on July 26, 2023 by insidecroydon

SES Water, the water board that serves the area from Purley and Kenley, south into Surrey, is offering a range of special services aimed at helping customers during the cost of living crisis, including offering 50per cent off water bills for those on low incomes.

The savings offered could be worth £150 per year, or more.

Nick Graves runs the Food Hub from the Old Lodge Lane Baptist Church, and SES Water set up a stall there last Friday to have one-on-one discussions with visitors, exploring with them whether they qualified and the simple procedure that they could go through to receive the discount, or other benefits such as help with arrears on water bills.

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Business, Kenley, Purley and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to SES Water is offering cost of living help to Purley customers

  1. Jack Griffin says:
    July 26, 2023 at 10:32 am

    The last 18 months have seen the country turn into one giant fucking soup kitchen.

    Reply

Leave a Reply