Petitioners tell ‘powerless’ Mayor Perry it’s time to stand down

Residents have reacted to last week’s announcement from Tory minister Michael Gove of new, increased statutory powers for the government commissioners overseeing the running of the cash-strapped council by demanding that Jason Perry, Croydon’s £82,000 per year elected Mayor, should resign with immediate effect.
And they also call for “powerless” Perry’s cabinet to go, too – another saving of more than £200,000 per year for the borough’s long-suffering Council Tax-payers.
Perry has increasingly come in for criticism from residents from across the borough for his ineffectual leadership since he was narrowly elected in May 2022 with a majority of less than 600 votes.
A series of broken election pledges, such as his promise to re-open Purley Pool, has been cited, as well as his move to close some or all of the borough’s five nursery schools, as has his notorious decision to hike Council Tax by 15per cent in April.
But Perry’s election promise to “fix the finances” has now been well and truly exposed by Gove’s decision to increase the improvement panel’s powers, so that they will for the next two years instruct, rather than guide, Croydon’s council officials struggling to manage the borough’s £1.6billion debts.
“All politicians break promises, we know that,” according to one of the people behind the petition. “But last week’s announcement from the Government underlined that the Mayor is now completely powerless. Our council is being run from Whitehall.
“For the good of the people of Croydon, Mayor Perry should abandon the charade, and given up his £82,000 salary, and tell his cabinet to stand down, too.”
The petition has been posted on change.org by the South Norwood Tourist Board.
It says, “Following the decision taken by Michael Gove and the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on Thursday 20th July 2023 to extend the statutory powers of the Croydon Improvement Panel, we the undersigned call on the Directly Elected Mayor of Croydon, Jason Perry, to tender his resignation with immediate effect.
“In his 2022 election manifesto, Jason Perry promised many things, including to ‘fix the finances’. He has done none of those things promised, but he has increased Croydon Council Tax by 15per cent and is now looking to close the borough’s nurseries.
“The Mayor should recognise that the DLUHC has rendered him impotent to act, and that he has failed.
“Together with his appointed cabinet, he should resign immediately.”
Among the first petitioners to sign, one said, “Perry promised so much but has failed at every quarter. He couldn’t even reopen a swimming pool.”
Another wrote: “Now he’s saying he’ll fix Labour’s mess, but [he] has done the opposite, and then some.”
Read more: Gove’s ministerial statement on state of Croydon finances in full
Read more: Council forced to issue 3rd bankruptcy notice in just two years
Read more: Croydon put in special measures: ‘Worst of all possible worlds’
It can only get worse?
Can’t the council just declare itself bankrupt, and close itself down, that very moment registering a new identity–Croydon 2023 Ltd?.
All residents get one share, and voting rights to the election of the Board
Free of debts–a clean slate. QED !
Good plan
While they are there, how many high paid council employees are worth their wages?
There should be a complete flushing out and ridding the council of all the dead weight starting with this blustering floater.
Where can I sign?! It’s time this limp noodle of a part time mayor was evicted
The link’s up there. 👆👆👆
Piss poor Perry doesn’t need to resign. The Government appointed improvement panel’s next job should be to sack Perry.
With executive power being so far away from the council chamber having 70 councillors can’t really be justified.
Some councillors do not speak at full council meetings from one year to another.
Croydon, along with Ealing has the highest number of councillors in Greater London. Reducing the council to 30 councillors would likely save £2 million in salaries and costs over the term of a council. I concede that the local boundary commissioners would have to spend money to work on redrawing the boundaries though this cost would not fall on the Croydon council tax payer.
That overlooks the fact that across Greater London, Croydon has the highest number of people on the electoral role, at nearly 275,000 voters.
The average voters to councillors ratio across all London boroughs (excluding the City) is 3,280. In Croydon it’s 3,928.
Cutting us back to 30 councillors would give us 1 member per 9165 voters, more than twice the worst ratio (Tower Hamlets).
Rather than cutting back on democracy, we need to improve it. Voting for people that make a difference instead of simply obeying the party whip would be a start. Having a fair voting system and a return to the committee system would be better still.