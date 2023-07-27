Free children’s coding sessions on offer via Community Fibre

With parents across Croydon searching for engaging activities to entertain their children during the school holidays, broadband provider Community Fibre has partnered with The Code Zone to offer free coding sessions for 100 children and teenagers this summer to promote better digital literacy and skills.

Monthly subscriptions to The Code Zone usually start at £45.

Under this Community Fibre competition, live sessions, available to children aged from eight to 14, will be guided by expert mentors to assist through various “hacking” and “modding” tasks via a feature game.

Hacker sessions (beginner – recommended for 8-10-year-olds): Working with a mentor, children will use Scratch to “Hack” and make games like Space Invaders and Pacman their own

Modder sessions (intermediate – recommended for 11-14-year-olds): This live mentor-led session will see children and teenagers undertaking a fun challenge by modding pre-built games & getting to grips with the basics of how games work, so they can work their way to being pro-coders

Each recipient will also be granted access to The Code Zone’s back catalogue, comprising hundreds of coding challenges and games for the duration of the six-week holidays.

Graeme Oxby, CEO of Community Fibre said, “The scale of digital poverty and illiteracy remains a big issue and is something the industry needs to come together to tackle. One of the best ways to do so is to inspire passion and intrigue around IT at a young age.

“Bridging the digital skills divide continues to be at the heart of Community Fibre’s mission, so we’re excited to offer 100 budding tech-pros the opportunity to hone their coding skills over the summer, in partnership with The Code Zone.”

The Code Zone’s Ashley Payne said, “Learning how to code is a gateway for children and young people to explore the boundless possibilities of the digital world.”

Parents, teachers, and children can apply for one of the 100 free sessions and access to The Code Zone’s catalogue of challenges and games throughout the summer at communityfibre.co.uk/CodeZone.

Applications are open now.

Children aged 11 to 14 can apply direct for entrance to the draw. Parents and or teachers can nominate children aged eight to 10 for the draw. Only one application per child is permitted.

Entrants must be based in London to be eligible for competition entry.

The competition will close on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 23.59pm BST, after which 100 entrants will be selected at random and be contacted on Friday August 4, 2023 via email.

