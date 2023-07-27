Holiday chaos avoided as Unite union calls off Gatwick strikes

Thousands of holiday-makers who were planning to use Gatwick Airport this weekend as part of their summer getaway will have been relieved at the news yesterday that Unite has cancelled planned strikes, after employers offered above-inflation pay deals.

ASC workers voted in favour of a double-digit pay rise, while workers at Menzies voted to accept a 13per cent increase for ground handling staff and a 17per cent increase for the lowest paid staff, as well as enhancements to annual leave and sick pay.

The votes in favour of the deals mean that both disputes have now ended, and all strike action related to them cancelled. Earlier this week, strikes by Gatwick DHL workers were also called off after the workers voted to accept a 15per cent pay deal.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “These excellent results were achieved because Menzies and ASC workers at Gatwick are unionised and stood strong. Unite does what it says on the trade union tin: defend and improve jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Workers at GGS have begun balloting on an improved pay offer. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “As these results demonstrate, workers looking to improve their wages and working lives should join Unite and get their colleague to do the same.”

