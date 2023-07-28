Aldi recruiting 240 to fill vacancies across south London

Supermarket chain Aldi is recruiting more than 200 additional staff across London, with vacancies in Balham and Tooting.

Aldi, the country’s fourth largest supermarket, says it “is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores”.

Around 240 positions are available.

Jobs include full-time and part-time positions, all the way up to store manager, with salaries of up to £62,850.

“The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week between now and Christmas,” Aldi said.

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

