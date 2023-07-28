‘For Croydon, November 9 will remain a day of remembrance’

After Transport for London and First Group’s Tram Operations Ltd were fined £10million and £4million respectively for failings that led to the Sandilands tram crash in 2016, the MP for the area, Sarah Jones, issued a statement.

“Transport for London and Tram Operations Limited have been fined a total of £14million for failings in their health and safety duties following the tragic deaths of seven people in the Sandilands tram crash on November 9 2016.

“The judge noted that the ‘complacency’ around the lack of lighting and visual cues in the tunnel approaching the Sandilands stop was ‘disturbing’, and said that this ‘was undoubtedly an accident waiting to happen’.

“The ruling means TfL and TOL have been publicly and legally held to account for their failings.

“But we should be under no illusions: even with this ruling and an admission of guilt from the two companies, the crash will forever be a source of great pain for the families and friends of those who died.

“For the community in Croydon, who felt their grief so keenly, November 9 will remain a day of remembrance.

“My thoughts today lie with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.”

