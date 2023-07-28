‘For Croydon, November 9 will remain a day of remembrance’

After Transport for London and First Group’s Tram Operations Ltd were fined £10million and £4million respectively for failings that led to the Sandilands tram crash in 2016, the MP for the area, Sarah Jones, issued a statement.
“Transport for London and Tram Operations Limited have been fined a total of £14million for failings in their health and safety duties following the tragic deaths of seven people in the Sandilands tram crash on November 9 2016.
“The judge noted that the ‘complacency’ around the lack of lighting and visual cues in the tunnel approaching the Sandilands stop was ‘disturbing’, and said that this ‘was undoubtedly an accident waiting to happen’.
“The ruling means TfL and TOL have been publicly and legally held to account for their failings.
“But we should be under no illusions: even with this ruling and an admission of guilt from the two companies, the crash will forever be a source of great pain for the families and friends of those who died.
“For the community in Croydon, who felt their grief so keenly, November 9 will remain a day of remembrance.
“My thoughts today lie with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.”
Read more: TfL and TOL fined £14m for failures that led to tram crash
Read more: Time has come for real answers over the Croydon tram crash
Read more: ‘We failed every passenger on that tram and I am truly sorry’
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine