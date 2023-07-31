Melrose Magical Storytellers, Fairfield Halls, Aug 7 and 14

Melrose Magical Storytellers and Friends are hoping to spark children’s imagination this summer at the Fairfield Halls.

Families with early years and young children are invited to attend the Melrose Magical Storytellers workshops on August 7 and 14.

All workshops are free to attend and will be led by renowned storyteller, poet and author Elaine Joseph.

These one-hour sessions will spark joy in the faces and imagination in the minds of children, through toe-tapping, tongue-twisting, interactive and unique story-telling.

2pm to 3pm for Early Years.

3pm to 4pm for 6-8-year-olds.

All children must be accompanied by a parent, carer or responsible adult.

