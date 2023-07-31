Join the London bridges Wellness Walk for Diabetes UK, Sep 24

Diabetes UK is inviting people to go the extra mile on Sunday, September 24 and take on the London Bridges Wellness Walk, a sponsored walk through the heart of the capital.
The 10-mile walk will start in Battersea Park and then walkers will criss-cross 12 of London’s bridges as they notch up the miles heading east.
Passing Big Ben and the London Eye, walkers will see the sights of central London before finishing in the shadow of Tower Bridge.
The route is step-free, accessible for wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs. There is also a shorter five-mile option.
Diabetes UK supports people who are living with diabetes – a serious condition which, left undiagnosed or not managed safely, can lead to devastating long-term complications, including blindness, heart disease and stroke.
London Bridges is a family day out for a good cause and everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Registration is now open and costs £10 per person.
Join in a walk towards a happier and healthier future.
Find out more at London Bridges Wellness Walk 2023.
Or by emailing wellnesswalk@diabetes.org.uk or calling 0345 123 2399.
