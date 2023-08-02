Get your skates on for a summer of fun at the Fairfield Halls

You’d better get your skates on, because there’s a summer-long set of exciting films, shows and entertainment on offer for all the family at the Fairfield Halls, starting this week.

And lots of what’s on offer is either free or very affordably priced.

Starting tomorrow, and running through to the end of the month, the Fairfield’s Family Cinema Club opens its doors again, screening 15 family favourites in the Ashcroft Theatre over the course of the next few weeks, with all tickets priced at £3.

The film offerings for the cinema club are: Peter Rabbit (3 Aug at 11am); Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle (3 Aug at 2pm); Marvel’s Avengers Assemble (3 Aug at 4.30pm); Puss In Boots – The Last Wish (4 Aug at 11am); The Lego Movie (4 Aug at 2pm); Epic Tales (4 Aug at 4.30pm); Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (5 Aug at 11am); Moana (5 Aug at 2pm); Captain Marvel (5 Aug at 4.30pm); Tarzan (17 Aug at 11am); Tangled (17 Aug at 2pm); Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder (17 Aug at 4.30pm); Mary Poppins Returns (31 Aug at 11am); Ron’s Gone Wrong (31 Aug at 2pm) and Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (31 Aug at 4.30pm).

On Mondays August 7 and 14, there’s two free magical story-telling sessions in the Arnhem Foyer, featuring original stories with musical accompaniment, read by storyteller Elaine Joseph.

These Summer Storytime with Melrose Magical Storytellers and Music sessions are specifically designed to enrich and empower local youngsters’ reading and writing skills, whilst encouraging creativity.

No tickets are required for this free activity, participants can simply turn up and take a seat. Refreshments will be available to purchase from the Servery. The early years offering will be from 2pm to 3pm, with six-to-eight-year-olds from 3pm – 4pm on both dates.

Each Friday from August 4 until September 1, parents of toddlers can book them in for the Red Apple Toddler Music Sessions in the Fairfield JWC Cube; through various musical experiences like listening, singing, moving and playing rhythms, children’s interest in music will grow. Taster sessions can be booked for £6.50.

And Fairfield Halls will be bringing a disco-themed roller rink to The Recreational, from August 24 to 28.

The Summer Holiday Roller Disco is, the Halls publicity department assures us, “set to get the party started and promises to transport skaters to a galaxy of lights, pulsating beats, and kaleidoscope of colours, accompanied by feel-good tunes”.

Each day will contain two sessions: 3pm to 4pm, for all ages and primarily for new skaters and those who prefer a slower pace; and 5pm to 6:30pm, a fast-paced session primarily for those aged 13+ or those of “high skating ability”.

Tickets for adults are £5 and children’s tickets are £4. All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

The Ashcroft Theatre will host the children’s pop concert Pop Princesses (August 26), which sees four fairy tale princesses performing songs from pop artists such as Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus, as well as songs from much-loved films and musicals.

Tickets for all events are now on sale.

More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk

