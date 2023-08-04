Brigade saves man from roof in Addiscombe house fire

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Alderton Road, Addiscombe, last night.
The first floor of the two-storey mid-terraced house was destroyed by fire. Half of a loft conversion was also damaged by fire.
One man was rescued from the property by firefighters from the roof of a neighbouring property via a nine-metre ladder. There were no reports of any injuries.
The Brigade was called at just past 8pm and the fire was brought under control before 9pm.
Crews from Croydon, Woodside and Beckenham fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There does appear to be a rise in the number of fires in house developments over the last few years. Has there been any review of reasons for this? We have had three in our couple of streets in two years.