Lidl store stays closed after latest knife fight on Church Street

Lidl, the discount supermarket in Old Town, was closed for most of yesterday as a consequence of the latest knife fight on Church Street.

The fight happened before 6am, and led to one man needing hospital treatment for a wound in his hand. A second man was arrested nearby on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He was taken into custody.

The supermarket remained closed throughout the morning, officers on site to protect a crime scene, while a plate glass window beside the store’s entrance lay smashed on the floor.

Church Street has been the scene of several violent incidents this year, including one mass fight involving school children as young as 13 outside McDonald’s, which saw two boys in hospital and another two arrested.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 5.42am on Thursday, August 3 to reports of a group of men fighting in Church Street, Croydon.

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

“A man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his hand. His condition was not life-threatening.

“An investigation is under way and enquiries are ongoing.

“Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1033/03Aug.”

