WIN!!! 3 pairs of tickets for Budapest Concerto up for grabs

EXCLUSIVE COMPETITION FOR iC PATRONS: Inside Croydon is delighted to offer our loyal readers the chance to win a pair of tickets for the latest concert in the Fairfield Halls’ International Orchestral Series

The Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra will be performing in Croydon on September 12, and Inside Croydon has three pairs of tickets to give away as prizes in our latest terrific competition.

All you have to do is make sure you are a fully paid-up subscriber to this website, and answer a simple, vaguely Budapest-related question. The first three correct answers drawn out of the Editor’s hat after entires close at noon on September 1 will each win a prize worth almost £90!

In the Fairfield’s world-famous Concert Hall, the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra will be performing a programme of rich, virtuoso music including Lizst’s Rhapsody No2 and Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto.

The pianist for the concert is Mihaly Berecz, recipient of the Liszt-Bartók prize at the 15th Concours Géza Anda 2021.

Andras Keller, who has directed the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra since 2007, will also conduct the orchestra in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, with its famed finale.

Inside Croydon’s usual Ts&Cs for competitions such as this apply, including that there is no cash alternative to the prizes and anyone entering the competition should be available to attend for the performance.

The competition is open only fully paid-up patrons of Inside Croydon. Click here to sign up now as an Inside Croydon patron.

To win, all you have to do is email the correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “BUDAPEST” in the subject header by midday on Friday, September 1.

As well as your answer, please include a daytime contact phone number and your postal address.

The winners will be contacted in the following few days to arrange to receive their prizes.

So… Drum roll… Here’s the question:

Budapest is hosting the 2023 athletics World Championships from August 19. Name the winner of the men’s 1,500 metres at the previous athletics World Championships

All you have to do now is:

Make sure you're signed up as an Inside Croydon subscriber to support our award-winning, headline-making local journalism, based in the heart of Croydon. If you're not a subscriber, you won't win…

subscriber to support our award-winning, headline-making local journalism, based in the heart of Croydon. If you’re not a subscriber, you won’t win… Email your correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “BUDAPEST” in the subject header

Make sure you have done it before midday on September 1

