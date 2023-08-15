Tory MP urges public to lobby over rail ticket office closures

There are more ticket office closures planned for Croydon South than for any other constituency in Croydon and Sutton.

As many as 11 stations in the area are under threat of closure under the controversial proposals.

And now the MP for Croydon South, Conservative government minister Chris Philp, is urging constituents to take part in the public consultation before the deadline of September 1.

A total of 18 ticket offices across Sutton and Croydon have been earmarked for closure, some possibly before the end of this year under the proposals to remove ticketing staff from more than 1,000 stations around England.

The proposals have been roundly criticised for ignoring the needs of passengers, especially the disabled and the elderly, while the short-comings of often malfunctioning ticket machines have also been highlighted, particularly in respect of their failure to be able to sell all types of ticket.

The proposals have been put forward by the Rail Delivery Group, though most passenger groups, transport experts, rail unions and disability groups who oppose the recommendations suspect that it is a budget-reducing, job-cutting measure from the Department for Transport.

Railways expert Christian Wolmar said, “Ticket office closures will not save money as revenue will be lost and staff are needed. Ticket machines are not fit for purpose.”

Wolmar said, “Until the pandemic, train operators were responsible for paying for ticket offices and closed very few judging they were economically worthwhile. Now ministers with no commercial background are taking the opposite view.”

Passenger numbers have never recovered after the covid lockdown and are at their lowest since 2002, with revenue 30per cent below 2020 levels.

The proposals will affect most stations in Croydon and Sutton.

Norwood Junction and West Croydon staions will keep their ticket offices, though, since they are operated by TfL Overground.

Sutton Station and East Croydon, one of the biggest transport hubs in south-east England, will retain some form of “information office” that will be able to sell tickets.

Otherwise, ticket offices face closure.

In Croydon North, that spells doom for the ticket offices at Norbury, Thornton Heath and Selhurst stations.

In Conservative MP Chris Philp’s Croydon South constituency, the list is much more extensive:

South Croydon

Purley Oaks

Purley

Kenley

Reedham

Coulsdon Town

Coulsdon South

Woodmansterne

Sanderstead

Riddlesdown

Waddon

South Croydon Station straddles two constituencies, including Croydon Central, and apart from East Croydon is the only station in MP Sarah Jones’s constituency.

Today, Croydon South’s Philp told Inside Croydon, “I have been raising constituents’ concerns and my own concerns about this issue with ministers through regular correspondence, and I have spoken directly at some length with the Minister of State for Rail, Huw Merriman, about this too.

“This is a consultation – which means that nothing has been decided and there is scope for material changes from what is currently being consulted upon.

“Anyone concerned about this issue should reply to the consultation by September 1.”

What can you do?

Respond to the consultation opposing the plans by September 1 https://www.londontravelwatch.org.uk/southern-ticket-office-consultation/

Sign the petition against ticket office closures https://www.megaphone.org.uk/petitions/cut-their-profits-not-our-ticket-offices and sign up for campaign updates.

You can also write to your MP to oppose ticket office closures https://actionnetwork.org/letters/write-to-your-mp-save-ticket-offices/

And share your experiences online using the hashtag #SaveTicketOffices

Read more: Deceit over ticket office closures is taking all of us for a ride

Read more: Asking the hard questions about ‘unacceptable’ rail closures

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

