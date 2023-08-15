Borough of Culture ads are sending passengers up the junction

The latest in the omnishambles that is the £132,000 squandered on “marketing” to promote Croydon’s year as the Borough of Culture has attracted a series of complaints that council signage is now causing confusion for rail passengers at Norwood Junction.

“This is Croydon”, the Borough of Culture’s passive aggressive slogan, has been spotted in Transport for London-style roundels on the platforms at the station.

And rail buffs don’t like it one little bit…

“TfL usually has such clear signage and has very strict guidelines in order to keep signage effective, clear and consistent,” noted one shocked commenter on the Rail UK online forum over the weekend.

“Am I the only one who thinks the below is crazy? West or East Croydon is the next station.

“Yet – at the platform at Norwood Junction – a number of roundels are branded thus…”, they say, over the top of the offending, offensive roundel.

The misleading Borough of Culture signage has been pasted over the existing TfL station roundels. “Hence I’m rather staggered TfL would even contemplate doing this where it replaces its own basic and crucial signage for passengers.”

The roundel design, and the placement of the ads (in August, the eighth month of 2023, Croydon’s year as the Borough of Culture), stems from White Label, the PR agency that was handed £132,000 to market and promote Croydon’s 12 months in the spotlight, but has so far been decidedly low-key, late or underwhelming.

Now, they are being accused of misleading unsuspecting rail passengers of getting off at the wrong stop entirely. A somewhat apt metaphor for Croydon’s Borough of Culture, some might think.

“I know it’s for a campaign but to have two of these in a row seems a very curious decision,” the rail forum commenter added, with implied criticism of TfL – who managed Norwood Junction Station – as well as the Croydon Glee Club.

“That is shockingly bad,” another commenter remarked.

Someone calling themselves “Norbiton Flyer” observed: “TfL are quite protective about their roundels. I think Croydon Borough Council and its advertising agency might soon be getting a letter from TfL’s Intellectual Property lawyers.” Oooo-errr.

A former employee of TfL and London Underground with experience of design said, “I find this staggeringly poor and I cannot understand how it has been allowed, both from an intellectual property standpoint and a basic station information one (ie it isn’t Croydon!).

“That it is an enamel sign indicates it is supposed to be durable/in situ for a long time.

“A waste and abuse of resources, space and a valuable corporate identity.”

Read more: £1.5m being spent on our Borough of not-very-much Culture

Read more: £250 per day fees paid to lead on borough’s Heritage Trail

Read more: GLA has few checks on how £1.3m Culture grant is being spent

Read more: Having a giraffe! Business group spends thousands on statues

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

