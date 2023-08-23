Police helicopter flies in after late night assault in Wandle Park

Posted on August 23, 2023 by insidecroydon

Wandle Park was the scene of more drug-related crime last night, with a Metropolitan Police helicopter surveying the immediate area in Waddon and South Croydon for around an hour just before midnight.

Searchlight: the Met helicopter was called into action around Wandle Park last night

The police search was instigated after a man, aged in his early 20s, was found in Theobalds Road with a head injury, according to Scotland Yard.

“Officers were called at 23:20hrs by London Ambulance Service to reports of a man injured in a fight at Cornwall Road, Croydon,” the Met said in a statement issued to Inside Croydon.

The man was taken to hospital where his condition was neither life-threatening nor changing.

The police confirmed that the injuries were the result of an assault in Wandle Park.

“There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue,” the police say.

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Crime, Croydon parks, Knife crime, South Croydon, Waddon, Wandle Park. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Police helicopter flies in after late night assault in Wandle Park

  1. Graham Trott says:
    August 23, 2023 at 11:26 am

    Didn’t the park win an award a couple of weeks ago?!

    Reply
  2. yusufaosman says:
    August 23, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    On my walk in the park this morning I came across the tape cordonning off the area where forensic investigations were taking place. Being blind and having no idea what was going on I just wandered through. On my second round of the park a friendly police officer approached me and explained what was going on and raised the tape for me to pass through. I asked and got confirmation that I had not done any damage to any evidence. In-fact I didn’t hear anything going on so I’m not sure where the forensic investigations were going on.

    Reply

Leave a Reply