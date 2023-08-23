Police helicopter flies in after late night assault in Wandle Park

Wandle Park was the scene of more drug-related crime last night, with a Metropolitan Police helicopter surveying the immediate area in Waddon and South Croydon for around an hour just before midnight.

The police search was instigated after a man, aged in his early 20s, was found in Theobalds Road with a head injury, according to Scotland Yard.

“Officers were called at 23:20hrs by London Ambulance Service to reports of a man injured in a fight at Cornwall Road, Croydon,” the Met said in a statement issued to Inside Croydon.

The man was taken to hospital where his condition was neither life-threatening nor changing.

The police confirmed that the injuries were the result of an assault in Wandle Park.

“There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue,” the police say.

