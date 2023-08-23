Police helicopter flies in after late night assault in Wandle Park

Wandle Park was the scene of more drug-related crime last night, with a Metropolitan Police helicopter surveying the immediate area in Waddon and South Croydon for around an hour just before midnight.
The police search was instigated after a man, aged in his early 20s, was found in Theobalds Road with a head injury, according to Scotland Yard.
“Officers were called at 23:20hrs by London Ambulance Service to reports of a man injured in a fight at Cornwall Road, Croydon,” the Met said in a statement issued to Inside Croydon.
The man was taken to hospital where his condition was neither life-threatening nor changing.
The police confirmed that the injuries were the result of an assault in Wandle Park.
“There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue,” the police say.
Didn’t the park win an award a couple of weeks ago?!
Yes. Green Flag.
Not Blue Light.
On my walk in the park this morning I came across the tape cordonning off the area where forensic investigations were taking place. Being blind and having no idea what was going on I just wandered through. On my second round of the park a friendly police officer approached me and explained what was going on and raised the tape for me to pass through. I asked and got confirmation that I had not done any damage to any evidence. In-fact I didn’t hear anything going on so I’m not sure where the forensic investigations were going on.