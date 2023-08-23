Harvest Festival at Sutton Community Farm, Sep 23

Sutton Community Farm’s annual Harvest Festival is happening on Saturday September 23 from 10am – 6pm, and it will be fun for all the family!

There will be farm tours, delicious food, wild food walks, live music, harvest veg, games and opportunities to “delight in being on our lovely community fruit and veg farm in Wallington”.

The Harvest Festival will offer:

1-hour timed farm tours with a member of the Growing Team, learning about food-growing and biodiversity on the farm – best enjoyed by those aged 12 and older

Pizza from a wood-fired oven, freshly made seasonal salads, BBQ veg and halloumi wraps, and yummy cakes available for purchase, plus various drinks

Activities for both adults and kids: harvesting, interactive art, activity sheets

Games happening at 12pm, 1.30pm, 3pm and 5pm

Wild food walks happening at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm

Compost Disco happening from 11am – 5pm

Live Music

A chance to spend time relaxing on the farm with outdoor seating

Find out how to order from the online farm shop

Find out about volunteering opportunities at the farm

Meet staff and volunteers who are the heart of the farm

For more info and to book tickets, click here

