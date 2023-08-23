Harvest Festival at Sutton Community Farm, Sep 23

Sutton Community Farm’s annual Harvest Festival is happening on Saturday September 23 from 10am – 6pm, and it will be fun for all the family!
There will be farm tours, delicious food, wild food walks, live music, harvest veg, games and opportunities to “delight in being on our lovely community fruit and veg farm in Wallington”.
The Harvest Festival will offer:
- 1-hour timed farm tours with a member of the Growing Team, learning about food-growing and biodiversity on the farm – best enjoyed by those aged 12 and older
- Pizza from a wood-fired oven, freshly made seasonal salads, BBQ veg and halloumi wraps, and yummy cakes available for purchase, plus various drinks
- Activities for both adults and kids: harvesting, interactive art, activity sheets
- Games happening at 12pm, 1.30pm, 3pm and 5pm
- Wild food walks happening at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm
- Compost Disco happening from 11am – 5pm
- Live Music
- A chance to spend time relaxing on the farm with outdoor seating
- Find out how to order from the online farm shop
- Find out about volunteering opportunities at the farm
- Meet staff and volunteers who are the heart of the farm
For more info and to book tickets, click here
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine