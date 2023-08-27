Nae Pasaran! at Ruskin House Film Screen, Sep 8

Ruskin House Film Screen is showing the critically-acclaimed documentary Nae Pasaran! on Friday September 8 at 7.30pm.

Next month marks 50 years since the US-backed coup overthrew the elected President Allende and introduced Pinochet’s brutal dictatorship.

The true story of the Scottish Rolls Royce workers, who refused to repair the fighter jet engines of the Chilean Air Force, is a great example of the power of international solidarity resisting oppression.

Tickets (£5.80) are avilable on eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/697538445267

