A22 Godstone Road closure lifted one week ahead of schedule

The water board’s road works on the A22 Godstone Road at Purley Cross have finished – a week ahead of schedule.
SES Water closed off the A22 at the junction close to Purley Tesco’s last month for what they described as “essential” water main replacement works, to maintain their supplies to three-quarters of a million people. The works had been in the planning for more than three years.
Although the works affected only a 300-yard-long stretch of the Godstone Road, it cut off the direct route between South Croydon and Purley to Kenley and Whyteleafe. Official diversions for journeys of less than one mile recommended routes of around 20 miles, and once the works began, traffic congestion around Purley Cross was constant.
The works were expected to take six weeks, scheduled to run until September 3, but last night councillors confirmed that the road closure had been lifted.
“We are very grateful to SES Water for working around the clock to ensure an early finish… and to local residents for their patience,” one councillor posted.
Referring to “a few issues” in the run-up and at the beginning of the project, Purley and Woodcote ward councillor Samir Dwesar wrote, “I received fewer complaints and emails about the road closure than I expected.”
thank god for that !!!!!!