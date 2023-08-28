A22 Godstone Road closure lifted one week ahead of schedule

The water board’s road works on the A22 Godstone Road at Purley Cross have finished – a week ahead of schedule.

SES Water closed off the A22 at the junction close to Purley Tesco’s last month for what they described as “essential” water main replacement works, to maintain their supplies to three-quarters of a million people. The works had been in the planning for more than three years.

Although the works affected only a 300-yard-long stretch of the Godstone Road, it cut off the direct route between South Croydon and Purley to Kenley and Whyteleafe. Official diversions for journeys of less than one mile recommended routes of around 20 miles, and once the works began, traffic congestion around Purley Cross was constant.

The works were expected to take six weeks, scheduled to run until September 3, but last night councillors confirmed that the road closure had been lifted.

“We are very grateful to SES Water for working around the clock to ensure an early finish… and to local residents for their patience,” one councillor posted.

Referring to “a few issues” in the run-up and at the beginning of the project, Purley and Woodcote ward councillor Samir Dwesar wrote, “I received fewer complaints and emails about the road closure than I expected.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

