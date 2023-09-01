Jason Perry’s Croydon: a place with all the wrong priorities

Inside Croydon’s loyal reader was strolling along the High Street in the town centre this morning and captured this wonderful scene

Our reader dropped us a note in which they say, “Think this illustrates nicely Jason Perry’s Croydon.

“Two workers, who look to be from Croydon BID judging from their waistcoats, cleaning a plastic giraffe in front of a derelict building, where the developers went broke three years ago and nothing much has happened since.

“Our borough is being run by a bankrupt council that can’t afford any youth services but can afford a gimmick as long as someone can profit from it.”

