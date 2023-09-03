3 lucky patrons win tickets for Budapest Concerto on Sep 12

Congratulations to three loyal readers, each of them winning a pair of tickets worth nearly £90 each for the next concert in the International Orchestral Series at the Fairfield Halls.

The Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra will be performing in Croydon on September 12.

And sitting in the posh seats together with their “plus ones” will be Ian Anderson, Chris Flynn and Ashley McCormick.

Little expecting that Britain’s Josh Kerr would streak to victory in the men’s 1,500metres at the 2023 World Athletics Championships which ended in the Hungarian capital last weekend, our loosely Budapest-themed quiz asked who won the men’s 1,500m at the 2022 Worlds – the answer being Kerr’s club-mate, Jake Wightman.

Our competition was open exclusively to fully paid-up subscribers to this website, the chance to win the prizes among the benefits of helping to support our independent, headline-setting journalism.

Ian, Chris and Ashley will be in the Fairfield’s world-famous Concert Hall next week, where they will be treated to the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra performing a programme of rich, virtuoso music including Lizst’s Rhapsody No2 and Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto.

The pianist for the concert is Mihaly Berecz, recipient of the Liszt-Bartók prize at the 15th Concours Géza Anda 2021.

Andras Keller, who has directed the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra since 2007, will also conduct the orchestra in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, with its famed finale.

