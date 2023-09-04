40 firefighters tackle Woodmansterne Road house blaze

Posted on September 4, 2023

Fire service: engines from six stations, including Croydon, attended the incident at a house on leafy Woodmansterne Road

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire on Woodmansterne Road in Carshalton on Friday.

Most of the first floor of a two-storey detached house was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 5.14pm and the fire was brought under control by 6.24pm.

Crews from Wallington, Sutton, Purley, Mitcham, Croydon and Forest Hill fire stations attended the scene.

The fire has been recorded as accidental.

