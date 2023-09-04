40 firefighters tackle Woodmansterne Road house blaze

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire on Woodmansterne Road in Carshalton on Friday.

Most of the first floor of a two-storey detached house was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 5.14pm and the fire was brought under control by 6.24pm.

Crews from Wallington, Sutton, Purley, Mitcham, Croydon and Forest Hill fire stations attended the scene.

The fire has been recorded as accidental.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

