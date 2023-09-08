Massive blaze destroys building at Herne Hill waste station

Around 100 firefighters have been battling a fire at a waste transfer station in Herne Hill this morning, with gas cylinders removed from the scene to reduce the risk of explosions.

The whole of the building, on Shakespeare Road, was alight and partially collapsed.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Paul Sadler, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked incredibly hard. It was a protracted incident, with crews remaining at the scene throughout the night and into the morning.

“We know it was a warm night, but the fire was producing large amounts of smoke and those in the local area were urged to keep their windows and doors closed where possible whilst crews worked to bring it under control.

“People were asked to avoid the area due to road closures in place.”

Two 32-metre turntable ladders – the tallest available in the London Fire Brigade – were used as water towers at the scene to tackle the flames from height.

It took the firefighters, using 15 fire engines, almost five hours to get the blaze under control by just after 7am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

