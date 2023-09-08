Massive blaze destroys building at Herne Hill waste station

Around 100 firefighters have been battling a fire at a waste transfer station in Herne Hill this morning, with gas cylinders removed from the scene to reduce the risk of explosions.
The whole of the building, on Shakespeare Road, was alight and partially collapsed.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Station Commander Paul Sadler, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked incredibly hard. It was a protracted incident, with crews remaining at the scene throughout the night and into the morning.
“We know it was a warm night, but the fire was producing large amounts of smoke and those in the local area were urged to keep their windows and doors closed where possible whilst crews worked to bring it under control.
“People were asked to avoid the area due to road closures in place.”
Two 32-metre turntable ladders – the tallest available in the London Fire Brigade – were used as water towers at the scene to tackle the flames from height.
It took the firefighters, using 15 fire engines, almost five hours to get the blaze under control by just after 7am.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine