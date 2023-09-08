Teen arrested in South Norwood over Two Brewers stabbings

Posted on September 8, 2023 by insidecroydon

A teenager was arrested in South Norwood yesterday in connection with the suspected homophobic attack on two men outside the Two Brewers pub in Clapham last month.

Knife attack: the Two Brewers in Clapham

The suspect, aged 19, has not been named, but is in custody facing possible charges of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Britton, Central South Command Unit, said: “This arrest marks a significant development in our investigation.

“I know the concern and distress this horrific incident has caused among the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure them – and Londoners as a whole – that a team of officers is working diligently to investigate.”

The attack happened just after 10pm on Sunday, August 13, as the two men stood outside the pub  – they were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before running away.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

CCTV suspect: pictures of this man on a bus in Thornton Heath were circulated after the attack

It is possible that the arrest is connected to an earlier police appeal using CCTV images of a man on a 50 bus in Thornton Heath on the night of the attack.

The police described the man in the pictures as “the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack”, although the Met has yet to confirm whether there is a connection to yesterday’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you wish to contact the Lambeth and Southwark LGBT+ community liaison officer, please contact PC Hayley Jones at Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk.

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Crime, Knife crime, South Norwood and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply