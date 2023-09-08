Teen arrested in South Norwood over Two Brewers stabbings

A teenager was arrested in South Norwood yesterday in connection with the suspected homophobic attack on two men outside the Two Brewers pub in Clapham last month.

The suspect, aged 19, has not been named, but is in custody facing possible charges of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Britton, Central South Command Unit, said: “This arrest marks a significant development in our investigation.

“I know the concern and distress this horrific incident has caused among the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure them – and Londoners as a whole – that a team of officers is working diligently to investigate.”

The attack happened just after 10pm on Sunday, August 13, as the two men stood outside the pub – they were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife before running away.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

It is possible that the arrest is connected to an earlier police appeal using CCTV images of a man on a 50 bus in Thornton Heath on the night of the attack.

The police described the man in the pictures as “the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack”, although the Met has yet to confirm whether there is a connection to yesterday’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you wish to contact the Lambeth and Southwark LGBT+ community liaison officer, please contact PC Hayley Jones at Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk.

