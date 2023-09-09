Health authorities issue Amber alert as temperatures soar

As the September heatwave stretches into its sixth day, with no break in the weather yet forecast, the NHS has been inundated with requests for health advice.

With temperatures up to 33⁰C expected to continue this weekend, the UK Health Security Agency, which provides alerts for the health and social care sector in England, has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert across most of the country until 9pm on Sunday September 10.

The warning highlights increased risks for those more vulnerable to heat, including people over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions, such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Heat exhaustion does not usually need emergency medical help if you can cool down within 30 minutes. If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.

Dame Ruth May, the Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “We know there is a high risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke during hot weather, especially among children, older people and those with long-term conditions like diabetes or heart problems so it is a good idea to check on loved ones, friends and neighbours.

“The NHS website has a range of useful information pages aimed at helping people keep themselves and their loved ones safe during hot weather.

“Keeping the body cool and drinking plenty of fluids is vitally important, as well as dressing sensibly. We also advise using high-factor sun screen and limiting the amount of time you spend in the sun to avoid the risk of sunburn and to prevent skin cancer.”

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion they need to be cooled down and given fluids. If their condition doesn’t start to improve after 30 minutes, seek medical attention by calling 111, or 999 in an emergency.

The NHS heat exhaustion page offers guidance on checking for the signs of heat exhaustion, which include tiredness, dizziness, feeling sick, and a fast breathing or heartbeat.

It also details how to cool someone down, and prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke during hot weather with the following advice:

Drink plenty of cold drinks, especially when exercising

Take cool baths or showers

Wear light-coloured, loose clothing

Sprinkle water over skin or clothes

Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm

Avoid excess alcohol

Avoid extreme exercise

The NHS website is the UK’s biggest health website with an estimated 2.6 million visits a day in 2022 from people seeking information and advice.

It includes more than 4,000 pages and provides information about 990 medical conditions as well other health services, including applying for a free UK Global Health Insurance Card for healthcare cover abroad, finding a GP, and a pregnancy due date calculator.

For more information visit the heat exhaustion and heatstroke page on the NHS website.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

